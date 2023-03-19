Left Menu

Congress should decide its role in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Akhilesh Yadav

As Opposition parties are deliberating to stitch an alliance to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has issued a piece of advice for the Congress, saying that the grand old party has to "decide its role".

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 22:10 IST
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Opposition parties are deliberating to stitch an alliance to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has issued a piece of advice for the Congress, saying that the grand old party has to "decide its role". "BJP should be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress and several other parties should finalise their role," Akhilesh Yadav said in Kolkata after participating in the party's two-day national executive meeting in Kolkata.

"Congress should decide its role regarding elections. CMs of many states are trying for a coalition that will work together.Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is trying, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is trying, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are also there. The name will be discussed later for the coalition," Yadav told ANI. During the meeting, the party discussed the policies and strategies for the elections in three Hindi states due later this year and the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The former Chief Minister asserted that the BJP will lose all the seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, MP Jaya Bachchan and state unit chiefs from 20 states, and several other leaders participated in the meeting.

Answering a question on the third front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said the main question is the problems including like unemployment and inflation being faced by the common man. "For 2024, you may call it the third front or an alliance, but this is not the question. The main issue is inflation. The youth are roaming around without jobs. The farmers' lives have been destroyed. They (BJP) is showing dreams...but when will the youth get jobs?"

Notably, the Samajwadi Party's national executive meeting was held in Kolkata after a gap of 11 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

