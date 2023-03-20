Republican U.S. House panels seek testimony from Manhattan DA in Trump probe

The Republican chairmen of three U.S. House of Representatives committees on Monday asked for communications, documents, and testimony from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg related to a probe into alleged hush payments to a porn star by former President Donald Trump.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, and House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil made the request in a letter to Bragg. Trump said over the weekend he expects to be arrested on Tuesday as New York prosecutors consider charges against him.

