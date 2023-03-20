Left Menu

Republican U.S. House panels seek testimony from Manhattan DA in Trump probe

Trump, who has announced a 2024 presidential bid, said on Saturday he expects to be arrested on Tuesday as Bragg's office considers charges against him.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:10 IST
The Republican chairmen of three U.S. House of Representatives committees on Monday asked for communications, documents and testimony from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg related to an investigation into alleged hush money paid to a porn star by former President Donald Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil made the request in a letter to Bragg, a Democrat.

McCarthy also said he would direct House committees to look into the matter. "You are reportedly about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former president of the United States and current declared candidate for that office," the Republican chairmen said in the letter to Bragg.

"This indictment comes after years of your office searching for a basis - any basis - on which to bring charges," the lawmakers added.

