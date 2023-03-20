Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Venezuelan police arrest mayor, judges, public official for corruption

Colombian president suspends ceasefire with criminal group BOGOTA - Colombian President Gustavo Petro late on Sunday said he had suspended a ceasefire with the Clan del Golfo, the country's largest criminal organization, because it had attacked police. "I have ordered the armed forces to reactivate all military operations against the Clan del Golfo," Petro said in a tweet.

CARACAS - Venezuelan anti-corruption police have arrested a mayor, two judges and a government official on corruption charges related to unusual operations in the ruling party, state television said on Monday. The arrest of a government official for corruption is rare in Venezuela's public administration, which rights groups such as Transparency International have described as opaque.

Brazil's Lula holds more talks on fiscal framework, announcement seen before Saturday BRASILIA - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva still intends to announce a highly anticipated new fiscal framework before his trip to China on Saturday.

Speaking to journalists at the ministry, Haddad said that before the announcement, meetings will take place until Tuesday under Lula's guidance so that the new fiscal rules are debated with the presidents of the Senate, the Lower House, and political leaders. Colombian president suspends ceasefire with criminal group

BOGOTA - Colombian President Gustavo Petro late on Sunday said he had suspended a ceasefire with the Clan del Golfo, the country's largest criminal organization, because it had attacked police. "I have ordered the armed forces to reactivate all military operations against the Clan del Golfo," Petro said in a tweet. "We will not allow them to continue sowing anxiety and terror in the communities." (Compiled by Steven Grattan Editing by Bill Berkrot)

