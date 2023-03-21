White House urges China's Xi to press Putin on Ukraine

The White House urged Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and end Russia's war against Ukraine.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters the United States is concerned that Xi, currently on a trip to Moscow, will reiterate calls for a ceasefire that leave Russian forces inside Ukrainian sovereign territory.

