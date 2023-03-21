Left Menu

Jordan summons Israeli envoy to protest over flag of expanded Israel

21-03-2023
Jordan on Monday summoned the Israeli ambassador to protest over the behavior of an Israel minister who spoke at a podium that had an Israeli flag with expanded borders that incorporated the kingdom and the Palestinian territories.

Earlier Amman condemned the ultra-nationalist Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's move saying it was a provocative move by an "extremist" and "racist" minister that violated international norms and Jordan's peace treaty with Israel.

