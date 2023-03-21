Left Menu

Absence of Senate-confirmed ambassador did not stop from having effective relationship with India, says WH

The absence of a Senate-confirmed ambassador to New Delhi did not stop the Biden Administration from having an effective relationship with India, the White House said Monday.The Senate last week confirmed Eric Garcetti, the former Los Angeles Mayor, as US Ambassador to India, a post that has been laying vacant for more than two years now.It always helps if you have a Senate confirmed ambassador in a country, particularly one thats so important like India to us in the region and around the world.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2023 02:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 02:19 IST
Absence of Senate-confirmed ambassador did not stop from having effective relationship with India, says WH

The absence of a Senate-confirmed ambassador to New Delhi did not stop the Biden Administration from having an effective relationship with India, the White House said Monday.

The Senate last week confirmed Eric Garcetti, the former Los Angeles Mayor, as US Ambassador to India, a post that has been laying vacant for more than two years now.

''It always helps if you have a Senate confirmed ambassador in a country, particularly one that's so important like India to us in the region and around the world. But we didn't let that stop us," John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for strategic communications at the White House told reporters at a daily news conference here.

''President (Joe) Biden has prioritized that bilateral relationship. And even though without an ambassador, we certainly had a very competent charge there and a very competent career staff in the embassy that we're able to continue to advance our foreign policy interests in this bilateral relationship and did so quite effectively,'' he said.

''But obviously, having an ambassador is always important and we look forward to them soon,'' Kirby said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
3
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023