Left Menu

Rahul could have apologised: Himanta

In todays Amrit Kaal Opposition leaders are being coerced and silenced by using every tool of power by BJP and the Centre, Soren said in a tweet.It is not that he had to apologise to any BJP members or Prime Minister Narendra but he did not do so and showed his arrogance, the Assam Chief Minister on Saturday said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-03-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 14:09 IST
Rahul could have apologised: Himanta
  • Country:
  • India

Guwahati, Mar 25 (PTI Rahul Gandhi could have apologised or withdrawn the comments for which he was sentenced by a Surat court, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

A slip of tongue sometimes happens and ''we have experienced it too, but we issue a statement apologising, saying it was unintentional. Gandhi could have done the same and the matter would have ended there'', Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme here.

Gandhi, however, did not apologise nor withdraw the comments over the last five years which goes to ''show that it was intentional and made to abuse the OBC community,''Sarma claimed, referring to the Surat court's verdict convicting Gandhi in a defamation case and subsequent disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP. Other chief ministers in the eastern region, many ruled by opposition parties have however come out against the disqualification. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said the country is witnessing a new low in a constitutional democracy.

"In PM Modi's New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP ! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches,'' the fiery TMC Supremo said in a tweet.

Similarly, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren too on Friday attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre , termin gthe disqualification 'Aapat Kaal' (emergency) for the nation. ''In today's 'Amrit Kaal' Opposition leaders are being coerced and silenced by using every tool of power by BJP and the Centre,'' Soren said in a tweet.

''It is not that he had to apologise to any BJP members or Prime Minister Narendra but he did not do so and showed his arrogance'', the Assam Chief Minister on Saturday said. ''This is a judicial process....a cycle and there is nothing political in it. The decision has been taken after a prolonged judicial process of five years'', he said.

The chief minister referring to the judgement said ''Karma (destiny) has eventually caught up with him.'' However, he indicated that judicial recourse remained is open, and Gandhi ''can challenge the verdict in the High court or Supreme Court'', the Chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023