BJP wants to finish off Oppn, democracy from country: Priyanka on questioning of Misa, Tejashwi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the BJP over the questioning of RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti by probe agencies, alleging that the ruling party wants to finish off the Opposition and democracy.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's MP daughter Misa Bharti was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Saturday in the railways land-for-jobs linked money laundering case.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here on Saturday to be interrogated in connection with the same scam, after skipping three previous dates.

Hitting out at the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, ''BJP wants to finish off the Opposition and democracy from this country. That is why it is continuously attacking the voice of the people in the Opposition.'' Yadav and Bharti are being ''harassed'' by the agencies, she said, adding: ''We are all united against the attack on democracy.'' Bharti, 46, is a Rajya Sabha MP of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. She went into the federal agency's office in central Delhi around 11 am following which her statement is understood to have been recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The federal agencies have recently initiated action in the case, with the CBI questioning Lalu Prasad and his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, and the ED carrying out raids against the RJD chief's family.

