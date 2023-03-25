12 people hurt, 30 houses damaged as tornado hits Punjab's Fazilka

At least 12 people were injured and 30 houses damaged after a tornado hit the Bakenwala village in this Punjab district, officials said on Saturday.

The tornado also damaged standing crops in the fields and kinnow orchards, they said.

Bakenwala resident Gurmukh Singh said, ''Villagers saw the tornado around 4 pm on Friday.'' It caused damage in a 2-2.5-square-km area, he said.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced a compensation of Rs five lakh from his MPLAD fund for the repair of houses damaged by the tornado.

Badal visited Bakenwala village and other places to assess the damage, the party said in a statement.

The SAD leader demanded compensation for all those whose houses and kinnow orchards have been destroyed, and said his party would launch an agitation to ensure justice to affected farmers if this was not done.

He also spoke to the Fazilka deputy commissioner and offered to release more money from his MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) fund if required.

Badal also took on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for not visiting the affected area and releasing compensation to the tornado-hit immediately.

He interacted with farmers in Dabwali Dhab, Karamgarh, Bhagwanpura, Shamkhera and Gurusar Jodha villages.

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal, who visited the affected village, said the administration shifted those villagers whose houses were damaged to the local government school.

''The administration will also begin the process to assess the loss of property and crop that will be compensated by the government,'' Duggal said.

A video of the tornado wreaking havoc was widely circulated on social media. The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital in Fazilka.

