Singapore's Surbana Jurong opens office in Guwahati, CM inaugurates
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the corporate office of Singapores Surbana Jurong, a major infrastructure consulting firm, in Guwahati.Sarma said it was an important landmark, hoping that it will turn out to be an important centre for the entire region.
Sarma said it was an important landmark, hoping that it will turn out to be an important centre for the entire region. The Act East Policy as propounded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led Guwahati to become the nerve centre of trade and business, he said. ''Setting up of the corporate office of Surbana Jurong here will augur well for the trade relations between the Northeast and the ASEAN,'' he said.
Surbana Jurong is associated with important infrastructure projects in Assam, including a bridge over the Brahmaputra.
Sarma said he hopes that other multinationals will also set up their offices in the state.
