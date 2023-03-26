Left Menu

Tribals hold rally in Guwahati for safeguarding traditional culture

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-03-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 18:11 IST
Tribals hold rally in Guwahati for safeguarding traditional culture
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of people from various tribal communities of Assam assembled in Guwahati on Sunday demanding measures for safeguarding their traditional culture. Representatives of almost all the tribes of the state, such as Bodos, Rabhas, Mishings, Dimasas, Tiwas, Karbi, tea tribes and Sonowal-Kacharis, from 30 districts attended the day-long 'Chalo Dispur' programme, organiser of the event, the Janajati Dharma Sangskriti Suraksha Manch (JDSSM), said in a press release.

The organisation claimed people of the tribal communities were falling prey to "unethical conversion", which has led the converted people to forsake their traditional culture, language and rituals.

It demanded that Scheduled Tribe (ST) people who convert to other religions and give up their "original tribal culture, customs, rituals, way of life and traditions" should be delisted from the ST list. "We will be sending separate memorandums to the president and the prime minister through the Assam governor with this demand soon," the organisers said. The participants at the rally were dressed in their traditional attire and more than 10 groups performed folk dances at the venue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023