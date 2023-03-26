Will make laws to bar outsiders from purchasing land in J-K if voted to power: DPAP chairman Azad

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said his party will pass laws in the assembly to bar outsiders from purchasing land in Jammu and Kashmir if it is voted to power.

He said the people of J and K only have the right over the Union Territory's resources.

Azad, while addressing a public meeting in Barnoti in Kathua district, said the J and K administration thought making tall claims of creating abundant job opportunities for the youth has failed miserably as it is snatching the land from locals.

"The land is meant for people and when it is taken away from them then what is the use of it. No government has the right to snatch the livelihood of people, rather it is duty-bound to offer more economic opportunities to them," he said.

While the present regime did some good things that benefited the people, that all was washed away after it took anti-people decisions like evicting people from their land, imposing property tax and giving contracts to outsiders, Azad said.

''If our party comes to power, we will ensure that jobs and land are protected for the local people. We will pass the laws in the state assembly to bar outsiders from purchasing land here and securing jobs if elected to power,'' he said.

Azad also criticised the administration for allotting land to 1965 Pakistan Occupied Kashmir refugees but not granting them ownership rights.

He said the administration should provide compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged due to excessive rain.

He said to empower the people of Jammu and Kashmir politically and economically, the restoration of statehood is important.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)