Senior politician D Srinivas returns to Congress fold in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 26 (PTI): Former president of the Congress state unit of the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh D Srinivas on Sunday returned to the party fold in the presence of AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre and other party leaders. Srinivas, who was PCC president when Y S Rajasekhara Reddy became Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, also served as a minister. He had subsequently joined TRS (now BRS) after the formation of Telangana state, and was made a Rajya Sabha member.

However, he had been inactive in the BRS.

Srinivas, along with his son D Sanjay, joined the Congress in the presence of Thakre, Telangana PCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy and other senior party leaders at Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress headquarters here, a release from the party said. Another son of Srinivas, D Arvind, is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad in Telangana.

