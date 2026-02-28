Congress Deems Modi's Israel Visit 'Ill-Timed' Amid Rising Tensions
The Congress criticized Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel, calling it poorly timed amidst escalating tensions, hinting at a possible political endorsement of military actions by Israel and the US against Iran. This move could compromise India's historic commitment to a rules-based international order.
The Congress on Saturday labeled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel as 'shameful' and 'ill-timed,' suggesting it hints at a political endorsement of the ongoing military escalation, contrary to India's policy on a rules-based international order. The visit coincides with Israel's military actions against Iran, which the U.S. has joined.
In response, Congress leaders expressed deep concerns over the visit scheduled amid heightened tensions and the risk of conflict in West Asia. Former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid emphasized India's long-standing foreign policy, based on principles of non-alignment and peaceful dispute resolution, which he argues are threatened by Modi's actions.
Congress highlighted that Modi's visit risks misrepresenting India's neutrality and aligning with aggressive international tactics, potentially jeopardizing strategic relationships and internal political dynamics. The visit comes as the nations elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership while India remains committed to peace in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
