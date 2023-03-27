Key Israeli judicial bill green-lit for possible ratification on Monday

An Israeli parliament review panel on Monday approved for possible ratification a key bill in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contested judicial overhaul, parliamentary television showed.

During a stormy Knesset Constitution Committee session on the bill that would give the religious-nationalist coalition more control over appointments of judges, an opposition lawmaker draped an Israeli flag on the chairman in protest.

