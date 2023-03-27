Israel's Ben-Gvir says government must carry on with judiciary reform - tweet
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-03-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 12:28 IST
Israeli far-right coalition partner Itamar Ben-Gvir tweeted on Monday that the government must continue with its judiciary reform and must not "surrender to anarchy" following mass protests overnight.
Ben-Gvir's tweet followed reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benajmin Netanyahu would announce at 10:30 a.m. (07:30 GMT) that he is suspending the judicial overhaul legislation.
