Israel's Ben-Gvir says government must carry on with judiciary reform - tweet

Israeli far-right coalition partner Itamar Ben-Gvir tweeted on Monday that the government must continue with its judiciary reform and must not "surrender to anarchy" following mass protests overnight.

Ben-Gvir's tweet followed reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benajmin Netanyahu would announce at 10:30 a.m. (07:30 GMT) that he is suspending the judicial overhaul legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)