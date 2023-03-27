IYC members protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Several members of the Indian Youth Congress protested at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP.

Gandhi (52), was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will prevent Gandhi, a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.

The protesters from across the country gathered at the venue to show solidarity with Gandhi and criticised the central government for ''silencing'' voices of the democratic opposition.

Carrying IYC flags and ''Satyameva Jayate'' placards, the protesters demanded justice for Gandhi.

''The Centre has shown that no one can speak or question the Modi government. Rahul ji raised questions about Adani... so they attempted to silence him by disqualifying him,'' said Vikram, one of the protesters.

''Rahul Gandhi is fearless and will continue to question the government over their wrong deeds,'' he added.

The protesters said they would also 'gherao' parliament to as part of their protest.

