Mexico president to meet with US climate envoy Kerry in two months

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he will meet with U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry in two months to discuss plans to install more solar plants in the state of Sonora.

In a daily news conference, Lopez Obrador said they spoke about a possible $5 billion investment during Kerry's last visit to Mexico, without giving details on the scheme.

