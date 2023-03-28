Left Menu

In Delhi Assembly, CM Kejriwal lambasts PM Modi, raises Adani issue

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Tuesday that the country is passing through difficult times as he mounted a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP-led central government.There is rampant loot by the Centre. The country is passing through difficult times.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 17:20 IST
In Delhi Assembly, CM Kejriwal lambasts PM Modi, raises Adani issue
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Tuesday that the country is passing through difficult times as he mounted a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP-led central government.

''There is rampant loot by the Centre. They have looted more in seven years than what the Congress had looted in 75 years. The country is passing through difficult times. We are deeply worried about the situation,'' he charged.

Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister raised the Adani issue in the Delhi Assembly.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, Kejriwal alleged, ''PM is less educated and does not understand things properly. This is worrisome.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023