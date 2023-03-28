Left Menu

BJP only pan-India party today amidst family-run political outfits: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 20:28 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the BJP has emerged as the only pan-India party amidst family-run political outfits in the country as it worked on the ground with people braving all odds, instead of finding faults with its rivals and playing the blame game.

Addressing an event after inaugurating an extension of the BJP headquarters here, he attributed the BJP's rise from a small political outfit to the world's biggest one to the dedication and sacrifices made by party workers.

''BJP started its journey from just two Lok Sabha seats and reached 303 in 2019. In many of the states, we get more than 50 per cent votes,'' he said.

''From north to south and from east to west, the BJP is the only pan-India party today,'' he added.

The BJP has emerged as not only the world's biggest but also the most futuristic party, he said, adding that its only goal is to make a modern and developed India.

