Biden presses U.S. Congress to act on guns

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 21:31 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday continued to call for U.S. lawmakers to enact federal legislation addressing the nation's gun crisis, one day after three students and three adult staff members were killed at a Tennessee school.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden said he has already used his executive authority to address the gun issue. The president, on Monday in the aftermath of the shooting, called on Congress to reimpose a ban on assault weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

