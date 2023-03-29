Left Menu

Death of Pune MP Girish Bapat a big loss for BJP, say party leaders

Pune MP Girish Bapat is a big loss for Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the news of Bapats death was extremely saddening.Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil said Bapat was like a guru and a father figure.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-03-2023 13:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 13:25 IST
Death of Pune MP Girish Bapat a big loss for BJP, say party leaders
BJP Pune MP Girish Bapat (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune MP Girish Bapat is a big loss for Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the news of Bapat's death was extremely saddening.

Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil said Bapat was like a guru and a father figure. ''It is a big loss for the BJP as Bapat has left us forever. We used to learn a lot from him and his style of politics,'' Bawankule said.

Patil said Bapat was like a guru for many BJP workers and his colleagues. ''It is like losing a father figure from your life. His friendship across the party lines and contacts with people and party workers were unparallel. He was dedicated to the party and its growth. His demise is a huge loss to the party,'' Patil said. Sharad Pawar tweeted, ''In his long political career of four decades, Bapat always took an all-inclusive stand''. Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said Pune district has lost a leader who believed in taking everyone along. ''In Bapat's death, a cultured face of politics has lost,'' he said in a statement. Bapat, who was ailing for the last one-and-a-half-years, passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here at 72 on Wednesday. He had served as the MLA five times from the Kasba Peth constituency in Pune city. He was elected to Lok Sabha from the Pune constituency in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023