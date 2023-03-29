BJP confident of returning to power with absolute majority, says Karnataka CM

The ruling BJP is confident of returning to power in Karnataka with absolute majority, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday. The Election Commission announced today that the polls to the 224-member Assembly would be held on May 10.

Bommai, who was speaking to reporters, said he had toured almost all the constituencies in the State in the last three-and-half months. “I am fully confident that we will get an absolute and clear majority and the BJP government will come (back) to power in 2023,” he said. Speaking about how the party was connecting with the public, the Chief Minister said the BJP had used various means to reach out to the people, including digital technology and campaigning by top party leaders. To a question about the likely candidates for the election, Bommai said that in the BJP the process of releasing the list of candidates would start after election dates are announced.

“Already we have the survey reports (on winnable candidates). Along with that, we will collect the opinion of the people and the party workers at the district level and taluk level, which will be consolidated at the state level. It will be sent to the parliamentary board for approval,” he explained.

