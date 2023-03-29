"Deal strictly with those mistreating poor, helpless": UP CM instructs officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday instructed the officials to deal strictly with those mistreating the weak, helpless, and poor citizens and ensure that no person has to suffer injustice. During the Janata Darshan organised in Gorakhpur, the CM said, "Strictest legal action should be taken against the ones illegally encroaching land. The government is determined not to let injustice happen to anyone and bring prosperity to everyone's life".

On the occasion, Yogi addressed the issues of about 700 people and assured them that there would be no injustice to anyone during his tenure. Referring to everyone's letters to the concerned authorities, along with giving instructions for quick and satisfactory disposal, the CM assured the people that the government was determined to solve the problems of every complainant.

While hearing out a woman complainant whose house was destroyed, the CM assured her of all possible assistance and directed the officers of the administration and police present nearby to take immediate action in the case. "It should also be ensured that no mafia, criminal is able to occupy anyone's land," he said. He emphasised that the state government consistently provides full financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses. "Sufficient funds would be made available for treatment, and no one's treatment would be hindered due to a lack of money," said Yogi.

Handing over their applications to the officials, the Chief Minister directed that the process of estimate related to treatment should be completed as soon as possible and must be made available. Chief Minister also instructed the officials to dispose of the cases related to revenue and police with complete transparency and fairness.

Listening to the problems of the differently-abled, he gave necessary instructions to the officers and said that the government is continuously working to bring them into the social mainstream. There should be a quick solution to the problems of such people, the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

