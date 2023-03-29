Israel's Netanyahu says broad national consensus on judicial overhaul is possible
Israel's Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu said in an address to the U.S.-led Summit for Democracy on Wednesday that he believes it is possible to achieve a broad national consensus over his proposed judicial overhaul.
Netanyahu earlier this week announced a pause in legislation to make changes to the judiciary after the proposal sparked mass protests.
