Left Menu

Israel's Netanyahu says broad national consensus on judicial overhaul is possible

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-03-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 16:30 IST
Israel's Netanyahu says broad national consensus on judicial overhaul is possible
Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu said in an address to the U.S.-led Summit for Democracy on Wednesday that he believes it is possible to achieve a broad national consensus over his proposed judicial overhaul.

Netanyahu earlier this week announced a pause in legislation to make changes to the judiciary after the proposal sparked mass protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023