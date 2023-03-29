Israel's Netanyahu upbeat on reform compromise talks after Biden rebuke

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced confidence on Wednesday that he would find compromise with the political opposition over his judicial overhaul after the contested reforms drew a strong reproach from U.S. President Joe Biden. Israel "can't continue down this road," Biden told reporters on Tuesday in reference to unprecedented protests that have swept the country and penetrated its military, spurring Netanyahu's defence chief to break ranks and call for a halt.

The conservative Israeli leader did press the pause button on Monday to allow for negotiations with opposition parties. Addressing the U.S.-led Summit for Democracy, he said his stated reason for the reforms - balancing branches of Israeli government - could be reconciled with civil liberties.

The negotiators, he said, will "try to achieve a broad national consensus to achieve both goals. And I believe this is possible. We're now engaged in exactly this conversation". Opposition parties, which span the political spectrum, have accused Netanyahu - who is on trial on corruption charges - of seeking to curb judicial independence. He denies any wrongdoing.

Separately, Netanyahu predicted on Wednesday that Israel would join the U.S. Visa Waiver Programme in September after passing legislation required by Washington. The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem had no immediate comment. In another signal of business as usual, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant - whose dismissal Netanyahu announced on Sunday, triggering a surge in the demonstrations and foreign alarm - oversaw the launch of a new Israeli spy satellite on Wednesday.

