Left Menu

Britain says ministers will discuss CPTPP accession this week

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 17:27 IST
Britain says ministers will discuss CPTPP accession this week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British ministers will hold meetings this week with counterparts to discuss joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said on Wednesday. Earlier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the 11 members of the CPTPP are expected to soon reach broad agreement with Britain on it joining the pact.

"Negotiations have been proceeding well on CPTPP, and ministers are due to have discussions with their counterparts later this week," Sunak's spokesperson said, adding any update would be provided at the "earliest possible opportunity".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023