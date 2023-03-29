Britain says ministers will discuss CPTPP accession this week

British ministers will hold meetings this week with counterparts to discuss joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said on Wednesday. Earlier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the 11 members of the CPTPP are expected to soon reach broad agreement with Britain on it joining the pact.

"Negotiations have been proceeding well on CPTPP, and ministers are due to have discussions with their counterparts later this week," Sunak's spokesperson said, adding any update would be provided at the "earliest possible opportunity".

