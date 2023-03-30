Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma

Varma, born in 1857 in Gujarat, founded the Indian Home Rule Society, India House and The Indian Sociologist in London to promote the cause of Indian nationalism and freedom.As Gujarat chief minister, Modi had in 2003 brought back Varmas ashes from Switzerland, where he had died in 1930.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 08:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 08:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Indian revolutionary and freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his death anniversary, lauding him as a devout nationalist and courageous personality.

''A devout nationalist and courageous personality, he was at the forefront of India's struggle against injustice and colonial rule. Inspired by his ideals, we will keep working for the people of our great nation,'' Modi tweeted. Varma, born in 1857 in Gujarat, founded the Indian Home Rule Society, India House and The Indian Sociologist in London to promote the cause of Indian nationalism and freedom.

As Gujarat chief minister, Modi had in 2003 brought back Varma's ashes from Switzerland, where he had died in 1930.

