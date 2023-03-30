Left Menu

Ram Navami celebrated in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2023 14:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
Ram Navami was celebrated by the miniscule Hindu population of the city by taking out a Shobha Yatra in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Amidst tight security, the Shobha Yatra started from Zaindar Mohalla in the old city and culminated at Tankipora after passing through Habbakadal, Barbarshah, Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street and Jehangir Chowk.

“We have been taking out this yatra and 'Jhanki' every year for the past 16 years. Earlier, it was stopped due to turmoil in the valley,” Pawan Chetanyadas, the organiser of the Shobha Yatra, said.

He expressed gratitude to both Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmir Pandits for their support in carrying out the procession.

“We pray for peace and prosperity of all people in Kashmir. We want everyone to live in harmony as bloodshed will yield nothing,” he added.

