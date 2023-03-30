Left Menu

Bolsonaro lands back in Brazil to lead right-wing opposition

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 15:41 IST
Jair Bolsonaro Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Brazil

Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro returned from the United States on Thursday, greeted by hundreds of supporters at capital Brasilia's airport to welcome him back after three months.

Bolsonaro, who never conceded defeat in last year's election, is expected to lead the opposition to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, officials in his PL party said.

