Area around Mumbadevi temple to be developed in integrated way; authority to be set up for it: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the area around the historic Mumbadevi temple in south Mumbai will be developed in an integrated and holistic manner and a redevelopment authority would be set up for the purpose.

Shinde made the announcement while speaking to reporters outside the Mumbadevi temple, which he visited during the day. ''Mumbadevi is considered the city's presiding deity and the local residents have been demanding that the temple be redeveloped on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor in Varanasi and Mahakaleshwar temple corridor in Ujjain,'' he said. Mumbadevi is an ancient temple and redevelopment of the area around it has been proposed keeping the requirements of the time in mind, Shinde said.

''Integrated and holistic development of the temple is needed,'' he added. Shinde offered prayers at the temple also inspected the shrine and its surrounding area.

''Everyone has faith and devotion towards Mumbadevi. Hence, if we have to carry out development of the temple in an integrated and holistic manner, the adjoining land owned by the Mumbai civic body, a playground and temple area will have to be developed on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath and Mahakaleshwar temple corridors,'' he said.

Facilities like parking area, toilets, and 'darshan' lines need to be provided at the temple, but they will be in position to tell the estimated cost of the temple area development will be known once the DPR of the project is ready.

In a tweet, CM Shinde later that the development of the temple area would be done through the Mumbadevi Temple Redevelopment Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)