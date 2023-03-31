PM Sanchez says Spain wants 'balanced relationship with China'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday his country wants a "balanced relationship with China", shortly after he met with China's President Xi Jinping.

"Spain wants to push for a balanced relationship with China based on reciprocity," said Sanchez at a press briefing in Beijing, adding that a China-Spain tourism forum will take place in June.

