PM Sanchez says Spain wants 'balanced relationship with China'
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 31-03-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 15:39 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday his country wants a "balanced relationship with China", shortly after he met with China's President Xi Jinping.
"Spain wants to push for a balanced relationship with China based on reciprocity," said Sanchez at a press briefing in Beijing, adding that a China-Spain tourism forum will take place in June.
