Goa govt will draft law against discrimination faced by widows, minister tells Assembly

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:38 IST
The Goa government will draft a law before the monsoon session of the Assembly against discrimination faced by widows, state minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.

The state women and child development minister was speaking in the House while responding to a private members' resolution moved by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

Alemao's resolution sought immediate steps from the state government to stop unjust customs of widow discrimination, abuse and isolation.

''A few village panchayats in Goa have passed resolutions against such outdated and inhuman customs in order to ensure widows are treated at par with married women,'' Alemao said in the House.

Legislators, including Divya Rane and Delialah Lobo of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, were unanimous that such customs must be stopped.

Replying to the resolution, Rane said. ''There is no differences in opinion among all members that discrimination against widows must stop.'' '' My department under the chairmanship of chief minister Pramod Sawant will hold a meeting before the next Assembly session (monsoon session) to draft a proper legislation,'' Rane said.

