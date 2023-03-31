BJP conspiring against Rahul Gandhi to not let him contest 2024 LS polls: Mizoram Cong
State Congress president Lalsawtas comments came in the wake of Gandhis disqualification from the Lok Sabha on March 24, a day after he was convicted in a defamation case by a Surat court.The BJP has conspired against Rahul to not enable him to contest the 2024 general elections.This is not only about Gandhi or the Congress, it concerns the general public as India is moving towards dictatorship and the secular fabric of the country has been destroyed by the BJP, Lalsawta told reporters.
The Mizoram Congress on Friday alleged that the BJP is conspiring against Rahul Gandhi so that he cannot contest next year's Lok Sabha elections. State Congress president Lalsawta's comments came in the wake of Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha on March 24, a day after he was convicted in a defamation case by a Surat court.
"The BJP has conspired against Rahul to not enable him to contest the 2024 general elections.
"This is not only about Gandhi or the Congress, it concerns the general public as India is moving towards dictatorship and the secular fabric of the country has been destroyed by the BJP,'' Lalsawta told reporters. Following his disqualification, Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.
Lalsawta also alleged that the saffron party has been going against all democratic norms.
