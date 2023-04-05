NATO members agree Sweden should become an ally as quickly as possible - Stoltenberg
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:12 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that members of the alliance agree that Sweden should become an ally as quickly as possible, after Finland was welcomed into the grouping on Tuesday.
In a media briefing after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Stoltenberg also said Ukraine's future is in the Euro-Atlantic family and that NATO will continue to support Georgia, Moldova and Bosnia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
