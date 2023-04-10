PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Tesla boosts China investment with plans for Shanghai battery factory - Conservative party dismisses Scottish Tory leader's tactical vote call

- EY given more time to resolve issues from exam cheating scandal Overview

- Tesla Inc has announced plans to build a factory in Shanghai to produce its Megapack energy storage system, as chief executive Elon Musk resists rising opposition in Washington to U.S. technology companies investing in China. - The Conservative party has dismissed comments made by Douglas Ross, its leader in Scotland, which suggested Tory supporters should vote tactically to remove the Scottish National party in the next general election.

- EY has been given more time to resolve issues exposed by an exam cheating scandal that landed it a $100 million fine last year, as it wrestles with the fallout from findings that it misled U.S. regulators. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

