Odisha CM interacts with delegates of Gen Next Democracy Network

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday interacted with the delegates of Gen Next Democracy Network, an initiative taken by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations.

The delegation is on a 10-day visit to India, and the delegates are now in Odisha. During the interaction, Patnaik talked about the fascinating art, architecture, culture and heritage of Odisha, the natural bounties of the state, and the transformation that is taking place for the last several years, an official release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Members from 8 countries, namely - Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Guyana, Mongolia, Portugal and South Africa - met the CM at the convention centre in Lok Seva Bhawan. ICCR is organising the programme to commemorate 75 years of Independence, and members from 75 countries are coming to India.

Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu said that the delegates have visited Konark, Harirajpur, State Museum, Maritime Museum, and Odisha assembly to learn about the state and the democratic system.

In another development, Patnaik also interacted with ministers, MPs, policy advisers and diplomats from 14 countries. the meeting was organised at the convention centre.

The CM said that India is a democratic secular republic and has had a vibrant democratic tradition for the last 75 years.

