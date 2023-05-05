Left Menu

TAKE A LOOK-Britain gears up for King Charles' coronation

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 18:37 IST
TAKE A LOOK-Britain gears up for King Charles' coronation
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Here are some of the main stories and background pieces ahead of King Charles' coronation on Saturday, the biggest ceremonial event Britain has staged for 70 years: > World leaders gather in London for King Charles' coronation > FACTBOX Key moments in King Charles' coronation > Jill Biden visits UK's Downing Street ahead of coronation > Republican leaders of Australia and NZ to pledge allegiance to king > 'Mind the gap,' Charles to remind train travellers during coronation weekend > William and Kate visit London pub ahead of King Charles' coronation > Excitement and apathy ahead of King Charles' coronation > Opera singer Yende 'too excited to be nervous' at king's coronation > UK police well prepared for King Charles's coronation > Jamaica cool on Charles' coronation as it eyes break with monarchy > From caviar to cardboard cutouts, businesses hope for coronation boost

THE ROYAL FAMILY > King Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait > From 'Rottweiler' to queen - the reinvention of King Charles' wife Camilla > Will Harry's mission to purge press overshadow King Charles' coronation? > King Charles' brother Prince Andrew still casts a cloud over monarchy ANCIENT TRADITIONS > GRAPHIC on the pomp and pageantry > FACTBOX The coronation regalia from holy oil to sceptres and a spoon

(Compiled by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global
4
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023