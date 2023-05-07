Left Menu

Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused; AAP demands BJP's apology

The AAP on Sunday demanded that the BJP tender an apology to it for levelling false allegations against the party in connection with the excise policy case following a court granting bail to two accused in the matter.Addressing a press conference, AAP senior leader and Cabinet minister Atishi said the Enforcement Directorate ED has levelled two allegations that Rs 100 crore kickbacks were received from liquor businessesmen and the money was used in Goa elections.Yesterday, the Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra.

Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused; AAP demands BJP's apology
The AAP on Sunday demanded that the BJP tender an apology to it for levelling “false” allegations against the party in connection with the excise policy case following a court granting bail to two accused in the matter.

Addressing a press conference, AAP senior leader and Cabinet minister Atishi said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has levelled two allegations that Rs 100 crore kickbacks were received from liquor businessesmen and the money was used in Goa elections.

''Yesterday, the Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra. The court order said no evidence had been kept forth by the ED showing any cash payment for bribe or kickbacks. The order said the ED attached some vague statements by witnesses,'' she added.

The ED has claimed that Joshi, a vendor, ensured that Rs 30 crore reached Goa for elections, but the order noted there was ''no independent evidence to corroborate this fact''.

''This order proves that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the most honest party. BJP spokespersons had been screaming that there is a scam. But now will they apologise and accept that there was no scam?'' she asked.

Reading the court order, Atishi said it had observed that there were ''contradictions and exceptions in the ED statement''.

 

