Left Menu

People of Karnataka have decided to vote for BJP: CM Bommai ahead of polling day

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the people of the state have already decided to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party in the May 10 assembly elections.

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 16:01 IST
People of Karnataka have decided to vote for BJP: CM Bommai ahead of polling day
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the people of the state have already decided to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party in the May 10 assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, CM Bommai said, "Karnataka people have already decided to vote for BJP. I request them to vote for development, progress, and strong education and healthcare system in the state".

"We believe in Lord Hanuman and Ram, they are our source of strength. I pray to them every day, today I prayed in public," he added. Earlier the Congress manifesto said that the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," the manifesto said. Polling for Karnataka elections will take place on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023