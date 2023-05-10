Left Menu

Clash between Cong workers and JD(S) candidate Bava's supporters; complaints filed

A complaint and a counter-complaint have been lodged at the Bajpe police station here after Congress workers alleged that the supporters of Mangaluru North Janata Dal Secular candidate B A Mohiuddin Bava assaulted them on Tuesday night. Later, both groups went to Bajpe police station where Bavas supporters allegedly assaulted Nizam and Hasher in front of the candidate.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-05-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 13:56 IST
Clash between Cong workers and JD(S) candidate Bava's supporters; complaints filed
  • Country:
  • India

A complaint and a counter-complaint have been lodged at the Bajpe police station here after Congress workers alleged that the supporters of Mangaluru North Janata Dal (Secular) candidate B A Mohiuddin Bava assaulted them on Tuesday night. Two Congress workers who were injured in the scuffle, Nizam and Hasher, have been admitted to a private hospital. Bava had switched over to JD(S) recently after he was denied a Congress ticket. Sources said the incident occurred when Congress workers intercepted a car alleging that the JD(S) candidate had brought money in a car to distribute to voters, which led to an altercation between the two groups. Later, both groups went to Bajpe police station where Bava's supporters allegedly assaulted Nizam and Hasher in front of the candidate. The injured Nizam used to work as Bava's car driver and had recently pledged support to Mangaluru North Congress candidate Inayat Ali. JD(S) workers, in a counter complaint, alleged that Nizam and other Congress workers assaulted Bava, who also sought treatment at a hospital. Meanwhile, in Belthangady, police arrested town panchayat vice president Jayananda Gowda of BJP late night on Tuesday after he was caught red-handed distributing cash to voters. Sources said Gowda was caught by former MLA and Congress leader Vasanth Bangera at the Kallaguttu colony in the taluk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023