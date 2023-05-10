Left Menu

Monitoring situation in Pakistan carefully, says UK PM Sunak

Chishti, a dual British and Pakistani citizen, raised concerns over the circumstances of the detention of Khan and his right to a fair trial.The United Kingdom has in the past sent observers to hearings around the world to ensure natural justice is done.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-05-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 19:28 IST


British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said that the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was an internal matter of the country, but that the UK was monitoring the situation carefully.

Asked about the ongoing ''civil unrest'' in the country by Pakistan-born Conservative Party MP Rehman Chishti during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons, Sunak responded by describing the UK-Pakistan bilateral relations as "long-standing and close".

''The arrest of the former prime minister is an internal matter for Pakistan. We support peaceful democratic processes and adherence to the rule of law and we are monitoring the situation carefully," said Sunak.

Chishti, a dual British and Pakistani citizen, raised concerns over the circumstances of the detention of Khan and his right to a fair trial.

''The United Kingdom has in the past sent observers to hearings around the world to ensure natural justice is done. Has the Prime Minister considered that?" he asked Sunak.

The parliamentary intervention in the UK came a day after Khan was arrested by paramilitary officers, triggering countrywide protests.

A large group of protesters also gathered outside the central London home of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif and chanted slogans in favour of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following news of the arrest on Tuesday.

At least seven people have died and nearly 300 others have been injured across Pakistan in the last 24 hours in violent clashes between Khan's supporters and security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

