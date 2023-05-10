Largely peaceful polling in Karnataka; latest voter turnout 66.46 per cent

Left Menu

Polling to elect the next government in Karnataka was largely peaceful on Wednesday, the Election Commission said, adding there was no indication that a repoll would be required at any of the voting stations.According to the latest figures available, the turnout stood at 66.46 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:21 IST
Polling to elect the next government in Karnataka was ''largely peaceful'' on Wednesday, the Election Commission said, adding there was no indication that a repoll would be required at any of the voting stations.

According to the latest figures available, the turnout stood at 66.46 per cent. The EC said the final figures will be known by Thursday.

Polling was held for Karnataka's 224 assembly seats with Election Commission setting up 58,545 voting stations. The voter turnout in the 2018 assembly polls in the state was 72.10 per cent. Polling was also held Wednesday for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, Jharsuguda assembly seat in Odisha and Chhanbey assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh to fill the vacancies due to the death of sitting lawmakers.

Bypoll was held also for the Suar assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh due to the disqualification of the sitting MLA. Bypoll was also held in the Sohiong assembly constituency of Meghalaya, with the earlier election ''adjourned'' due to the death of a contesting candidate.

The voting percentage in Jalandhar was 50.27, while it was 68.12 in Jharsuguda; 39.51 in Chhanbey; 41.78 in Suar and 91.39 in from Sohiong till 5.00 pm.

