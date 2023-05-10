Left Menu

Indian-American congressmen Bera, Khanna and Mayor Pureval among 50 National Advisory Board members for Biden's 2024 campaign

Im grateful to this group of diverse and dynamic leaders who will help us win the battle for the soul of America and finish the job for the American people, he said.Bera is the longest-serving Indian-American in the US Congress and Khanna is co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 21:24 IST
Indian-American congressmen Bera, Khanna and Mayor Pureval among 50 National Advisory Board members for Biden's 2024 campaign

Two Indian-American Congressmen Ami Bera and Ro Khanna along with Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval are among the 50 members of the National Advisory Board announced by the Biden-Harris Campaign on Wednesday.

Former House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will serve as chairperson of the Advisory Board. The entire board will help the campaign's efforts to build on and expand the winning coalition that sent President Biden to the White House in 2020, an official announcement said.

"The stakes of this election couldn't be higher," Biden said. "Our freedom and democracy are on the line. I'm grateful to this group of diverse and dynamic leaders who will help us win the battle for the soul of America and finish the job for the American people," he said.

Bera is the longest-serving Indian-American in the US Congress and Khanna is co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus. Pureval is the first ever Indian-American and Tibetan-American to be elected as Mayor of a city in Ohio.

According to the campaign, board members will participate in regular media interviews, assist with fundraising efforts and events, leverage their networks and platforms to amplify the campaign's message to voters, and engage directly with voters through grassroots efforts and events in key battleground states.

This initial group represents a cross-section of leaders in the party who reflect the Biden coalition's diversity across many facets, with more members likely to come on board as the campaign builds and grows, it said.

"Successful campaigns are always innovating and finding new ways to get their message in front of voters and accomplish the ambitious goals we set for ourselves," said Biden-Harris spokesperson Kevin Munoz.

"The Democratic Party is fortunate to have an incredible slate of passionate and compelling leaders, all of whom are united behind the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign.

They are representative of the broad, diverse coalition of voters who came together in 2020 to deliver President Biden and Vice President Harris a historic victory, and we are so grateful for their dedication to helping this campaign prevail over the MAGA extremist agenda and help President Biden finish the job for the American people," Munoz said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023