Kejriwal trying to hush up gang-rape of Dalit woman at Delhi govt hospital, alleges BJP

It is regrettable that Arvind Kejriwal who has been issuing rhetorical statements on incidents related to women in every corner of the country is today silent on the gang rape of a Dalit woman on the premises of a Delhi government hospital, said Sachdeva.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:00 IST
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressing displeasure over the alleged attempt to ''hush up gang-rape'' of a Dalit woman in GB Pant Hospital. He demanded compensation of Rs one crore to the family of the victim and a government job for her kin. ''It is regrettable that Arvind Kejriwal who has been issuing rhetorical statements on incidents related to women in every corner of the country is today silent on the gang rape of a Dalit woman on the premises of a Delhi government hospital,'' said Sachdeva. The Delhi BJP president said he will meet the family of the victim on Thursday morning. The manner in which the Delhi government has ignored this incident shows that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has no respect towards women and Dalits, Sachdeva charged. Kejriwal was keeping mum on the incident because it took place at the premises of his own government hospital, he added.

