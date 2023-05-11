Left Menu

Karnataka: CM Bommai offers prayers at Saundatti Shri Renuka Yellama Temple in Belagavi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday offered prayer at Saundatti Shri Renuka Yellama Temple located in Belagavi ahead of the counting of the votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections that will take place Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 13:04 IST
Karnataka: CM Bommai offers prayers at Saundatti Shri Renuka Yellama Temple in Belagavi
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai offers prayers at a temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday offered prayer at Saundatti Shri Renuka Yellama Temple located in Belagavi ahead of the counting of the votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections that will take place Saturday. Elections for the state assembly were held on Wednesday and the voter turnout was recorded to be 72.82 per cent, a high figure compared to past trends.

Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka in the assembly elections held on Wednesday with four exit polls giving it a full majority and some predicting a hung assembly with an advantage to the party. A few exit polls also said that BJP is ahead in the sweepstakes to form the government.

The exit polls, which were released after the polling ended in Karnataka, predicted that Janata Dal-Secular JD(S) would not touch the 37 seats it won in the 2018 polls but will continue to be a strong regional player in the state. If Karnataka throws up a hung assembly, the JD-S could emerge in the role of kingmaker.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, Congress is poised to win a comfortable majority with 122-140 seats, BJP will get 62-80 seats, JD(S) 20-25, and others 0-3 seats. A party needs 113 seats for a majority in the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

The poll of polls shows an advantage for the Congress with the party poised to win 109 seats, BJP 91 seats, and JD-S 23. However, Bommai on Wednesday rejected the exit poll results, saying "Exit polls are exit polls. They can't be 100 per cent correct. There will be a variation that can change the whole scenario."

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted a clear majority for the Congress with 122-140 seats in the 224-member assembly and gave the BJP 62-80 seats. News 24-Today's Chanakya forecast a majority for the Congress with 120 seats as against 92 for the BJP and 12 for the JD(S). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023