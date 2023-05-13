"It's a victory of every Kannadiga": Cong leader Randeep Surjewala on Karnataka results

Congress leader and AICC in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said that the victory of the Congress party in Karnataka elections is the victory of every Kannadiga in the state. While addressing a press conference, Randeep Surjewala said, "From the bottom of my heart I thank 6.5 crore brothers and sisters of Karnataka. This is a victory for every voter in Karnataka. This is not a victory of Congress alone. This is a victory of our leaders and party workers. This is also a victory of my PCC president, office bearers working presidents. I congratulate both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. I thank Sonia Gandhi for her contributions to this election."

"Our Hero our leader Rahul Gandhi, a person who never takes credit, the party registered almost 80 to 85 per cent victories in the areas he travelled. I also thank Priyanka Gandhi, despite being unwell she never backed out from any single meeting she was asked to attend," he added. He further stated that the people of Karnataka have ensured 'BJP Mukt South India' in these elections.

"Karnataka has given a new mantra to save democracy. It is a pathway to save democracy and the constitution across India. PM Modi said 'Congress Mukt Bharat' but the people of Karnataka ensured that it is 'BJP Mukt South India'. People opened shops of love and closed the shops of hatred," he said. On the occasion, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that new energy has emerged in the whole nation after the victory of Congress in Karnataka.

"It is a big victory. Through this, new energy emerged in the whole nation. BJP used to taunt us and say that we will make 'Congress mukt Bharat' but now the truth is that it is 'BJP mukt south India'," Kharge said. Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Congress party for its win in the Karnataka assembly election.

"Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people's aspirations," Tweeted Narendra Modi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the only southern state that it ruled.

As per the Election Commission data, Congress has registered victory on 134 seats and is leading on 2 seats while BJP won 64 seats and is ahead on 1 seat in a 224-seat assembly. Elections in Karnataka were held on May 10 in the southern state and saw a voting percentage of 72.68 per cent. (ANI)

