Siddaramaiah leaves for Delhi

Congress veteran and frontrunner for the states Chief Minister post, Siddaramaiah on Monday left for Delhi, a day after the partys newly elected legislators authorised the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to decide on the partys CM pick. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are the frontrunners for the CMs post.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 13:37 IST
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Congress veteran and frontrunner for the state's Chief Minister post, Siddaramaiah on Monday left for Delhi, a day after the party's newly elected legislators authorised the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to decide on the party's CM pick. According to party sources, the 75 year-old leader left for the national capital by a special flight to meet AICC leaders, hours after Congress observer Sushil Kumar Shinde said CM aspirants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar would be called to Delhi for consultations, if required.

The Congress won the May 10 Assembly elections, winning 135 seats. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are the frontrunners for the CM's post.

