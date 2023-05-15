Former Arunachal Pradesh minister C T Mein dies at 80

Former Arunachal Pradesh minister Chow Tewa Mein died on Monday after a prolonged illness, his family said.

He was 80, and is survived by his wife Bijeyta Namchoom, son Tseng Tsing Mein and daughter Sondita Mein.

Mein was the elder brother of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

He served the people of the northeastern state in various capacities and contributed to its development during his long political career spanning 47 years.

Born on March 31, 1943 at Chongkham village, Mein did his schooling from the prestigious Don Bosco School in Guwahati and graduated from B Boruah College in Guwahati.

He was elected as a member of Pradesh Council in 1972. When the Pradesh Council was converted into the Provisional Legislative Assembly on August 1975, he became its member.

In 1978, he was elected from Namsai-Chowkham assembly constituency and was among the first 30 elected MLAs of the state from Janata Party.

After the strength of the assembly increased to 60 on attainment of statehood in 1987, he contested from Chowkham constituency and was elected as the MLA in 1995, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

He served as the horticulture minister in 1995 and as PHE & WS minister in 1998. Later, he also served as parliamentary secretary in the Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development Department in 2009 and in Environment & Forest Department from 2011-2019 till his retirement from active politics.

During his long political career of 47 years, he also served as protem speaker of the state assembly on several occasions.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed shock over the sudden demise of Mein.

''Deeply pained at the passing away of Shri Chau Tewa Mein, former MLA from Chongkham and elder brother of our esteemed colleague Deputy Chief Minister Shri @ChownaMeinBJP,'' he tweeted.

''A noble soul and people's voice, we have lost a great well-wisher, guide and conscience keeper. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, friends and well-wishers,'' the chief minister said in another tweet.

''May Lord Buddha grant eternal peace to the departed soul,'' Khandu added.

